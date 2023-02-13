'Harry Potter' film concert series coming to Spokane

A live symphony orchestra will perform the score from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert on Friday, May 5, as part of a concert series.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Harry Potter Film Concert Series will make its way to the First Interstate Center for the Arts in May.

A live symphony orchestra will perform the score from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert on Friday, May 5, as part of a concert series. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 17.

Audiences will be able to "relive the magic of the entire film in high-definition on a 40-foot screen while hearing John Williams' unforgettable score live," according to a release. The concert will feature a live symphony orchestra.

The performance first debuted in 2016. Since then, more than three million people have enjoyed the show. Currently, the show is scheduled to host more than 2,973 performances in more than 28 countries through 2025.

