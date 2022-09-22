Greek Festival comes back in full swing on opening day

Hosted by the Greek Orthodox parish, the Greek Festival became a staple of Spokane's yearly festivals. Now, it celebrates culture and legacy in its 86th year.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Holy Trinity 86th Annual Greek Festival is back in town. Over ten different Greek food items are being sold at the annual Greek festival, including gyros and greek fries.

Danial Triant, the head priest at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, says the event is for the entire community to get together.

“The Greek culture is all about hospitality and it’s all about welcoming people in and being a part of the community. So, everybody’s Greek as far as we’re concerned. We’re all a part of this culture, it’s about food, it’s about fun, it’s about the music,” said Triant.

This year is the 86th annual Greek festival for the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

Now that COVID restrictions are lifted, people can get coffee from the church café, food from the grill and listen to Greek music while they eat.

One member who has attended the church for over 40 years hopes people can fully immerse themselves in the Greek culture.

“We just want them to see what we do here at our church. Our priest, Father Daniel, gives church tours. It’s a beautiful church inside,” said Marianthi Treppiedi, a member of the church. “We have our students dancing tonight. It brings friends together, it brings the community together.”

One visitor says he looks forward to the event every year.

“This is our third year now, and they’re a fantastic group of people. Very impactful to the community. Obviously great food and just really excited to support a really great local church,” said Andrew Lemberg, a visitor to the fair.

Outside of the church, an entire outdoor eating area is set up, and on the inside, visitors can get different Greek pastries and desserts, including baklava and spanakopita.

There is also a bookstore where people can buy Greek books and there are church tours throughout the day.

Some people already can’t wait for next year’s festival.

“I most certainly would love to come back these next couple of years. It’s a really cool place, a cool experience,” said Reed Williams, a Greek festival visitor. “The people have been really friendly, it’s been great. I got myself a gyro, and absolutely devoured it. Took me no more than a minute.”

The festival is only for three days but Triant says this is the one time of the year the people of Spokane can go to Greece without actually going there.

The event is going on until 8 p.m. today. The festival is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and will end on Saturday.

