Friday Night Concerts return to Park Bench Café in Manito Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — Free Friday night concerts return to Manito’s Park Bench Café this summer.

Kick-off day is June 30 from 6 – 8 p.m. People can bring a lawn chair or lay out on the cool grass.

During the events, people can enjoy dinner specials and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream from the Park Bench Café while listening to live music in the center of beautiful Manito Park.

'Under the Trees' free concert series features artists playing pop, folk, jazz, and famous rock covers. All concerts are from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Here is the list of Friday night concert series artists:

Silver Smile on June 30

Bob Riggs on July 7

Dave Long on July 14

Scott Linklater on July 21

Hannah Siglin July 28

Nick Grow on August 4

Kori Ailene on August 11

Rockwell Band on August 18

Three Lane Highway on August 25

