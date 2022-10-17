Free concert coming to Riverfront Park to raise Fentanyl awareness

The Spokane Alliance for Fentanyl Education will host the free concert at the Pavilion at Riverfront Park on Oct. 29.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — A free concert is coming to the Pavilion at Riverfront Park as part of an effort to protect and educate the community about the dangers of Fentanyl.

The Spokane Alliance for Fentanyl Education announced that on Oct. 29, they will be hosting their Fall Family Fest, featuring CMT Music Award winner Chris Young, who will be performing for free at the event.

An admission ticket is still required. The concert is in addition to other local music performers, a trunk or treat, family activities and food trucks.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.