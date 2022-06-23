Flight Foundation hosting 'Challenge Air for Kids' fly-day to help empower children with special needs

Challenge Air provides the gift of flight to children ages 7-21 with special needs. The event is taking place on Saturday and is open to the public.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The second annual Challenge Air for Kids and Friends Fly-Day in Spokane will be hosted on June 25 at Felts Field Airport.

Challenge Air for Kids & Friends and Historic Flight Foundation will be hosting the event, which is designed to change the perception of children with special needs. Challenge Air provides the gift of flight to children ages 7-21 with disabilities of all kinds.

The event is open to the public and will take place on Saturday, June 25 at Felts Field Airport from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The program was founded in 1993 by Rick Amber, a Vietnam Naval Aviator who became a paraplegic in a carrier landing crash. His philosophy was 'use aviation as a means to demonstrate that challenges do not mean limitations.' The program has seen great success in changing attitudes of children with disabilities, and it has flown more than 36,000 kids all across the country.

Calling all pilots! The next Challenge Air fly day is scheduled for Saturday, June 25th in Spokane WA. Will you join us?... Posted by Challenge Air for Kids & Friends on Tuesday, June 7, 2022

April Culver, Challenge Air executive director, said in a written statement that over 750 children with special needs will take flight in 10 cities this year. Culver said many nonprofit agencies are involved in each event and provide various activities including a flight school, face painting and arts and crafts projects.

The annual event was previously hosted in Western Washington but moved to Felts Field. Challenge Air hopes to attract families from Central and Eastern Washington, Idaho, and Western Montana.

About 14 local pilots have donated their planes, fuel and time to fly over 60 kids with special needs this Saturday that have pre-registered to fly.

