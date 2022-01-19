Fight for the Fish spirit competition between Lake City, Coeur d'Alene high schools canceled

While the spirit competition has been canceled, boys and girls basketball games will still take place.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Lake City High School's Athletic Director confirmed that Fight for the Fish, the annual spirit competition between Lake City High School and Coeur d'Alene High School, has been canceled.

The event was canceled due to high COVID-19 numbers, according to school officials.

While the spirit competition has been canceled, the boy's and girl's basketball teams will still play their games as scheduled.

The cancellation comes as Coeur d'Alene School District Superintendent Shon Hocker said staff absences due to the high rate of illness in the community have placed a strain on the district’s ability to adequately staff some schools and programs.

One in six teachers requested a substitute last week. On Thursday, 104 of the district’s 600 teachers were absent, and only 60% were covered by a substitute. It was also the fifth consecutive day with more than 80 teacher absences.

