Weekend Events in Spokane: Free concerts, quilting show, Great Pumpkin Race & Family Carnival

This week, you can attend a free concert with the U.S. Air Force Concert Band at The Fox, a three-day quilting show or the Great Pumpkin Race & Family Carnival.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Ready for more fall events while enjoying the warm weather in the Inland Northwest?

The forecast for Friday is in the 70s and will remain mostly sunny. Saturday and Sunday will be a bit warmer, with highs around the mid-70s on both days. A slam dunk warm forecast for sure!

Here is the list of events taking place this week:

Grab your family and friends and join the sixth annual MultiCare's Bridge to Brunch 5K, running on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. in Spokane.

Runners will get beanie hats and waffles after they finish their run. Enjoy fun vendors, live music, and a mimosa tent.

Kids 4-year-old and under enter the run free. Youth ages 5-17 pay $10, and adults 18 years old and up pay $35. Click here to register.

The run will be taking place at the Washington State University Campus (WSU) Green Parking Lot #5, located at 222 E Spokane Falls Blvd, in

Spokane.

Proceeds will benefit MultiCare Inland Northwest (INW) Foundation, focusing on Behavioral Health.





Enjoy a free concert with the U.S. Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants at Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox on Sunday, Oct.16.

The U.S. Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants are two of the six performing ensembles within The U.S. Air Force Band.

The concert is free, but you need to register to get tickets. The Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox is at 1001 W Sprague Ave.

The Washington State Quilters (WSQ) Quilt Show Extravaganza '22 will take place from October 14-16 at the Spokane County Fair & Expo center.

The three-day quilt show will feature over 600 quilts from more than 200 local and regional quilters. Featured works include the most significant 114" x 114" feet tall quilt and the smallest 10" x 12" quilt.

The exposition takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, located at 404 N Havana St. in Spokane Valley. Admission fee is $10, children 10 years old and under enter free.

Bring your family and friends, and get your little pumpkins to Riverfront Park for the Great Pumpkin Race & Family Carnival.

Dress in costumes, make and decorate your own Pumpkin Racecar, and feel the thrill of competing in the Great Pumpkin Race or trick or treat at the vendor fair.

Registration opens at 9:30 a.m. and there will be free reusable tote bags for the first 100 racers. The races start at noon.

Races will be organized by the following age groups:

Groups ages 1-5

Groups ages 6-10

Groups ages 11-15 and over 16 years old.

The Great Pumpkin Race & Family Carnival is organized by Meals on Wheels and the event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverfront Park, located at 507 North Howard Street, in Spokane. Click here to register.

Scary nights at Scarywood Theme Park return for the spooky season.

Tickets to Scarywood are only available online. Tickets bought at least one day in advance get an $8 discount. Tickets will not be available at the gate. Parking is not included in the ticket fee and will be $10 per vehicle.

Scarywood will only be open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until Oct. 29. During the rest of the week, the park will be Silverwood.

Scarywood is not recommended for children 13 years and younger, but it is up to the parent/guardian to let their child go to Scarywood. The park will be open even in the rain.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.