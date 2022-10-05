Skyfest returns to Spokane Fairchild Air Force Base

Fairchild Air Force Base will host its annual Skyfest event in May 2022. The Skyfest shows will have an impact on traffic in the area on SR-2 around Fairchild.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Skyfest Aerial Exhibition Show is coming back to the Spokane Fairchild Air Force Base this weekend.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the 2022 Skyfest on Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15. Fairchild Air Force Base will celebrate 80 years of showcasing premiere air power to the Inland Northwest community.

The air show director and lieutenants in charge of the show visited KREM 2 studio to discuss the event activities this weekend. They said people attending this year's Skyfest can enjoy various aero shows, including acrobatic planes, the Thunderbirds F18 demo team, and some bombers flying over.

Ground displays like the STEM hangers will be available during the event and community opportunities to interact. The gates are open both days at 9 a.m. All the flying acts will be taking place from noon until 4:30 p.m. The event is free.

"We are just excited, 80 years of Fairchild and 75 years of the Air Force, so being able to wave in heritage and a lot of the aircraft that we're bringing in has so much history, so is really exciting that we get to do that and celebrate with the community," Michelle Chang, Fairchild Air Force Base Lieutenant, said.

The Skyfest weekend shows will impact traffic in the area on SR-2 around Fairchild, so travelers should give plenty of time and expect longer than usual delays from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.