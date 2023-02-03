Events happening in Spokane this weekend

This week attend the Spokane Comedy Club for a fun show, a Spokane Chiefs hockey game, or the Spokane First Friday of the month event.

SPOKANE, Wash. — This week attend one of many events taking place in Spokane during the month of February.

This weekend weather will only get a brief shower between Friday night and into Saturday morning. Sunday will likely be showery or rainy for the Inland Northwest with snow levels rising to about 3,000 to 3,500 feet. So the mountains will likely get a couple of inches of snowfall.

If you stay in Spokane for the weekend, here is the list of some events taking place:

Spokane Comedy Club

Popular comedian Eddie Griffin will be performing at the Spokane Comedy Club on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4.

Griffin is a popular comedian turned actor who started his career on-stage as a dare, funnyman. His stand-up comedy specials have received rave reviews including Comedy Central’s You Can Tell ‘Em I Said It,' to mention others, which honored Griffin as one of the Top 100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of all time.

When: Shows on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4. at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Where: Spokane Comedy Club, located at 315 W Sprague Ave., in Spokane.

Cost: $35-$50. For more information visit Spokane Comedy Club.

Spokane Chiefs hockey games

This week attend one of the Chiefs hockey games at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

Spokane Chiefs vs Swift Current Broncos game will take place on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7:05 p.m. The Chiefs will play against the Red Deer Rebels on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:05 p.m.

When: Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4.

Where: Spokane Arena, located at 720 West Mallon Avenue, in Spokane.

Cost: Tickets range from $12 to $30. Click here to get tickets.

Spokane First Friday

Don't miss Spokane's First Friday, each month from 5 - 8 p.m. in downtown Spokane.

You will find a variety of local arts, downtown retailers, and restaurants featuring artists, musicians, exclusive activities, product launches, and specialty food and beverage.

When: February, Friday, 3rd, from 5 - 8 p.m.

Where: Downtown Spokane

Cost: Free

Spokane Symphony concerts

Spokane Symphony Masterworks 6: Made in America concerts taking place this weekend.

The symphony is conducted by James Lowe, violinist Mateusz Wolski, chorale director Dr. Meg Stohlmann, Spokane Symphony Chorale, and Eastern Washington University Symphonic Choir.

When: Saturday, Feb. 4th: Doors open at 6 p.m., the preconcert lecture starts at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5th: Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Preconcert Lecture at 2 p.m. Show starts at 3 p.m.

Where: The Fox, located at 1001 W Sprague Ave., in Spokane.

Cost: Tickets range from $44 to $68.

