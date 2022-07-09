Here are the fun events happening in Spokane this week

A variety of family-friendly events will be taking place this week and during the weekend across Spokane.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — If you don't have any plans for this week, don't worry, a variety of family-friendly events will be taking place this week and during the weekend across Spokane.

Some events include movies at Riverfront and Sally’s Park, Scoops and Bowls fundraiser, historic walking tours of downtown and the Lavender Festival.

Here is the list of fun events taking place in Spokane:

Scoops and Bowls fundraiser is back this summer! Pop by the picnic shelter at Manito Park on Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stop by and buy a handmade painted bowl with ice cream in it to support the Spokane Arts and its programs.

Ice cream bowls cost between $10 to $25. You can also buy other ceramic items made by students and members will all profits going toward the fundraiser.

Lavender lovers can grab a lavender coffee or other lavender items and walk around the Wildrose Prairie lavender farm. The 2022 U-Pick lavender festival will take place on Saturday, July, 9 and Sunday, July 10.

People can enjoy lavender drinks and ice cream, food, shopping, live music, and cutting a small bundle of lavender.

General admission cost $8 plus tax. People can also buy a lavender lovers package for $36 plus tax. The package includes admission, a t-shirt, a bundle of lavender, a lavender beverage, ice cream and a lavender sachet. Children 10 years old and younger can enter the festival for free. No pets are allowed.

Join local historian Chet Caskey for a free walking tour of Spokane Riverfront Park on Saturday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Learn the rich history of the magnificent Spokane Falls, Expo ’74 U.S. Pavilion, 1902 Clock Tower, 1909 Looff Carrousel, Centennial Trail and more. Tours begin at the Visitor Center located next to the Rotary Fountain on select Saturdays. Touring days include July 9, July 23, Aug.13, and Aug. 27.

Tours depart at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The Salvation Army will be offering free movies in the park every Friday at Sally’s Park in Spokane.

All family-friendly movies will begin at sundown, but people can arrive as early as 8 p.m. People can bring their blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the outdoors.

Snacks and drinks will be sold for a nominal cost, with all proceeds benefiting the Salvation Army’s local youth programs.

Enjoy free movies with your family and friends at the Pavilion on Wednesdays. Movies will take place Every Wednesday on July 6, 13, 20, and 27 at 8:30 p.m.

The movie schedule includes:

Cruella on July 6

Encanto on July 20

Ghostbusters Afterlife on July 27

The Princess Bride on Aug. 3.

Hillyard Food Truck Pavilion is hosting a pop-up event on Saturday, July 9, in Spokane.

People will enjoy a variety of handmade crafts from local vendors, food trucks and more.

Food truck nights and farmers market will take place on Friday, July 8 and Friday, August 12, at Centerplace Regional Event Center in Spokane Valley from 4-8 p.m. Shop from more than 40 local vendors, fresh produce, fresh-cut flowers, baked goods, crafts, cider, beer, honey and more.

Enjoy a fun night laughing at the Spokane Comedy Club. This week's artists' include Margaret Cho and Peter Antoniou. People can also enjoy an open mic night from July 6 to July 27.

Tickets for Margaret Cho are $25-$40. Her shows begin on Thursday, July 7 through Saturday, July 9, with different show hours each day. Tickets for Peter Antoniou's show on Sunday, July 10 are $15-$20.

