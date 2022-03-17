St. Patrick’s Day food and events in Spokane

The St. Patrick's Day celebration is not over. Some restaurants across Spokane and Spokane Valley will be having live music, dancers and food and drink deals.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The St. Patrick's Day Parade in Spokane was celebrated last Saturday, but the celebration for St. Patrick's Day on Thursday is not over yet.

Here is a list of some of the places celebrating St. Patricks' Day around Spokane:

Boogie on St. Pat's

Dress up in your best and brightest green, Irish attire and enjoy live music at the Bolo's Sports Bar and Grill in Spokane Valley on Thursday. Bobby and the Two Tones will be playing at the bar starting at 6:30 p.m.

St. Patrick's Day Festival 2022 Shawn O'Donnell's Irish Pub

Shawn O'Donnell's American Grill and Irish Pub in Spokane is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with live music events on Thursday.

The restaurant will have live music from 2-4 p.m and from 6-9 p.m. Spokane County Pipes and Drums MSD Irish Dancers will be performing from 2-4 p.m. Some of the bands include Cooked Kilt and Shea Tea Irish Band.

Guests will also be able to enjoy official Guinness giveaways and deals on traditional Irish food and drinks.

Max at Mirabeau

St. Patrick's Day tradition comes back to the Max Mirabeau Restaurant and Lounge on Thursday. Join the annual St. Patrick's Day celebration specials, such as it's 99 cent corned beef sliders, $3 green beer draft pints and $4 Guinness bottles all day long.

O’Doherty’s Irish Grille

O’Doherty’s Irish Grille will be celebrating St. Patricks' Day with live music and Irish dancers. The restaurant will be offering tablets for guests, first come first serve. Guests will be able to enjoy their traditional sausage toss, bagpipers, giveaways and visits by St. Patrick.

5th Annual Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl

The St. Patrick's Day celebration continues Saturday with the fifth annual Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl. It will start at Fast Eddies Bar and Grill a 4 p.m. The events also include Boombox, Gamer’s Arcade Bar and Lions Lair.

An after-party will be hosted by Borracho Tacos & Tequileria from 10 p.m.until midnight.