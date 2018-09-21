GEORGE, Wash. — Eric Church will be performing back-to-back shows at the Gorge Amphitheatre on Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29 for his 2019 Double Down Tour.

He will be performing in 19 cities nationwide, performing six albums worth of material, across two different nights in each city.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 19 at 10:00 a.m. at LiveNation.com or by phone (1-800-754-3000). For members of Chuch's fan club, the Church Choir, priority access for fan registration starts Friday, Sept. 21 at 10:00 a.m.

For more information, go to www.ericchurch.com.

Eric Church is hitting the road with the Double Down Tour in 2019 with 19 cities; 2 nights in each city, 2 unique shows, plus one huge Nashville stadium show. Members of the Choir get priority access to presale tickets. Sign up for the Church Choir now at https://t.co/ccGLkyyZMp pic.twitter.com/Dvszw9UzJs — Eric Church (@ericchurch) September 21, 2018

© 2018 KREM