GEORGE, Wash. — Eric Church will be performing back-to-back shows at the Gorge Amphitheatre on Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29 for his 2019 Double Down Tour.
He will be performing in 19 cities nationwide, performing six albums worth of material, across two different nights in each city.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 19 at 10:00 a.m. at LiveNation.com or by phone (1-800-754-3000). For members of Chuch's fan club, the Church Choir, priority access for fan registration starts Friday, Sept. 21 at 10:00 a.m.
For more information, go to www.ericchurch.com.
