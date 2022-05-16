Elle King to be the third artist to perform at the Spokane County Interstate Fair

Elle King's fans will enjoy “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” and Ex’s & Oh’s," King's hit song on Sept. 14.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Award-winning recording artist Elle King was announced as the third artist to perform at the Spokane County Interstate Fair.

The Spokane County Interstate Fair announced Monday that King will be the third artist headlining this year at the Spokane Fairgrounds. She will be performing on Wednesday, September 14 at 7 p.m.

King is a multi-platinum and award-winning recording artist with over 1.5 billion streams worldwide. King reunited with Miranda Lambert in 2021 to collaborate on the song “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” which debuted No.1 on Billboard’s Rock and Country Digital Song Sales Charts. The song was nominated for a Grammy Award for best country/duo group performance in 2022.

Another one of King's hit songs includes “Ex’s & Oh’s," which has more than 169 million views on YouTube and was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, and Alternative Rock Song on the year in 2016.

Fans can enjoy King's hit songs at the fair including "America's Sweetheart," "Wild Love," "Shame," "Playing for the Keeps," and "Good Girls," to mention others.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, May 18 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased through the TicketsWest website. Tickets are also available onsite at Atomic Threads Boutique located at 1905 N Monroe St. in Spokane.