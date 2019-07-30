Eli Young Band is coming to Spokane in September.

The multi-platinum country band will play the Knitting Factory on Sept. 5. Tickets are already available on the venue’s website. General Admission is $26.

The band formed at the University of North Texas nearly 20 years ago. They’ve topped the charts with songs like “Drunk Last Night,” “Even if it Breaks Your Heart,” and “Crazy Girl.”

They previously toured with Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, Toby Keith, Darius Rucker and Dave Matthews Band.

