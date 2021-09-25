Pumpkin Ball 2021 is going virtual

Due to the rise in COVID cases, officials announced Wednesday the Pumpkin Ball will be hosted on a virtual format

SPOKANE, Wash — Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery and Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital announced Wednesday that the 18th annual Pumpkin Ball will be an interactive digital experience according to hospital officials.

Rather than holding the event in person, the Pumpkin Ball will move forward with an interactive event offering multiple ways for guests to attend and participate in the event on October 23rd. The Pumpkin Ball leaders made this decision following the increase in COVID cases in the area.

“While disappointed, the benefitting agencies, Vanessa Behan and Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital, believe this is the right thing to do as leading organizations in the health and safety of our children and our community,” said Amy Knapton Vega, Vanessa Behan Executive Director.

Since it began in 2004, the Pumpkin Ball has raised nearly $2.6 million to keep kids healthy and safe. The black-tie gala has delivered on its promise to help children served by Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital and Vanessa Behan.

Highlights for the event include: a silent auction that kicks off October 19th; delicious to-go meals provided in partnership with the Davenport Grand Hotel are available the day of the event, October 23rd; viewing of the completed pumpkin carvings; a virtual action-packed one-hour event filled with inspiring and hopeful stories; and the chance to play games, win prizes, bid in the live auction, and participate in Bids for Kids!