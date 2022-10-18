Disney on Ice coming to Spokane in October

From Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, Disney on Ice will be at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Disney on Ice is coming to the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena!

Named Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures, the show will feature beloved characters from all over the Disney universe with plenty of audience participation. From Moana, Mickey, Mary Poppins and more, the Disney crew will bring fun to the ice and the stands.

Disney on Ice will be at the Spokane Arena from Friday, Oct. 21, to Sunday Oct. 23. There are also ticket add-ons available for a preshow meet-up with Moana and Mickey.

Doors open an hour before showtime. Costumes are not allowed to be worn by attendees over 14 years old. All attendees two and older must have a ticket.

Prices range from $22 to $92. Tickets are available for purchase at TicketsWest.com

