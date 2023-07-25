Disability Pride celebrating 33rd anniversary in Riverfront Park

The multicultural event will be taking place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday around the orange bridge and rotary fountain in Riverfront Park.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Inland Northwest Disability Experience (INDEx) is hosting its 33rd Anniversary Americans with Disabilities Act and Resource Fair on Saturday, July 29.

The event, called "Building Bridges," is a free family-friendly event to celebrate Disability Pride month in Riverfront Park. It starts at 11 a.m., and ends at 3 p.m. around the orange bridge and rotary fountain, in Riverfront Park.

Disability Pride Month is in July, which is the 33rd anniversary of signing the ADA into law.

"Disability is present in every culture, that's why we want to celebrate the many cultures in our area and how they intersect with disability," executive director of Disability Action Center NW Mark Leeper said.

Vendors will be on the orange bridge and there will be a kid’s area with games, crafts, face painting and sidewalk chalk set up in the shade.

The event will have multicultural dance presentations, music and more performances. The Tom McTevia Award will be presented at 12:30 p.m. to Courageous Kids Climbing for their work in making rock climbing, ice skating, and other activities accessible for kids of all ages.

Attendees will get free food tickets for quesadillas, churros, shaved ice, s'mores and other food. They will also get a free t-shirt while supplies last. Free raffle prizes and a trivia contest about the Americans with Disabilities Act round out will be open to the public.

The event will kick off with a speech from Jerrall Haynes, the Spokane Office of Civil Rights Equity & Inclusion Director.

