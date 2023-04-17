Dierks Bentley coming to Northern Quest in the summer

Tickets for the "Gravel and Gold" tour go on sale on Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Country musician Dierks Bentley is playing live at Northern Quest this summer.

As part of the "Gravel and Gold" tour, Bentley is headed to the Inland Northwest to celebrate the album of the same name. He plays live on Aug. 27 and features special guest Kameron Marlowe.

Dierks Bentley has a career spanning 10 albums and 20 years. He released "What Was I Thinkin'" and climbed the country charts. Since then, he's had 21 chart-topping songs, eight billion streams, three Country Music Awards and 14 Grammy Nominations. Eight of ten of his albums have also gone to the top of Country sales charts.

Tickets for the "Gravel and Gold" tour go on sale on Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. For more information on the tour check out the website here.

