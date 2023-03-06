Daniel Tosh bringing tour to Spokane stage

Tosh is an American comedian, writer and producer who first saw success after appearing on the Late Show with David Letterman.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Comedian Daniel Tosh will take the stage at the First Interstate Center for the Arts in April.

The Daniel Tosh Live tour arrives in the Inland Northwest on April 28. Tickets for his tour go on sale on March 10.

Tosh is an American comedian, writer and producer who first saw success after appearing on the Late Show with David Letterman. He has a 30-minute Comedy Central special. From 2009 to 2020, he hosted the Comedy Central Series Tosh.0.

He describes himself as "The preeminent expert on exhibitionist weirdos, injurious idiots and the best worst things on the Web,".

Ticket prices range from $45 to $85 and are available here.

Upcoming events at the First Interstate Center for the Arts:

Dear Evan Hansen : March 14-19

: March 14-19 Paw Patrol Live! : March 25-26

: March 25-26 Behold Jesus: An Eater Drama : April 1

: April 1 Shen Yun : April 11-12

: April 11-12 'Do Something Extraordinary' Premiere : April 13

: April 13 Revolution Talent Competition : April 14-16

: April 14-16 Washington FBLA State Business Leadership Conference : April 19-22

: April 19-22 Trevor Noah 'Off the Record' Tour : April 26-27

: April 26-27 Jeff Dunham 'Still Not Canceled' Tour : May 1

: May 1 Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert : May 5-6

: May 5-6 Bad Friends with Andrew Santino & Bobby Lee : May 9

: May 9 103.9 Bob FM Presents 'Hairball' : May 11

: May 11 Chicago : May 13-14

: May 13-14 Riverdance : May 26-28

: May 26-28 Disney's 'Aladdin' : June 27-July 2

: June 27-July 2 Bonnie Raitt 'Just Like That' Tour: Sept. 6

