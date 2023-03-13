Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional added to Northern Quest summer lineup

The Counting Crows: Banshee Season Tour with Dashboard Confessional tour hits the Northern Quest Stage on Sept. 13.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Rock band Counting Crows is coming to the Inland Northwest for Northern Quest's Summer Concert series.

The Counting Crows: Banshee Season Tour with Dashboard Confessional tour hits the Northern Quest Stage on Sept. 13. Tickets go on sale on March 17 on Northern Quest's website.

The Grammy and Academy Award-nominated rock band Counting Crows released seven studio albums in their career spanning more than two decades. Their breakout 1993 album, August and Everything After launched the band, and Counting Crows has sold more than 20 million records worldwide.

Dashboard Confessional became one of the biggest alternative rock bands of the 2000's. The band's ninth studio album, All The Truth That I Can Tell, is their latest release.

For more information on other concerts, visit Northern Quest's website here.

