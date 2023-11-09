Corbin Art Center commemorates 125th anniversary with week-long event

The historic D.C. Corbin house in Spokane is hosting the drop-in event "Age of Elegance Reimagined" from noon-7 p.m. daily through Sept. 17, 2023.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Corbin Art Center is celebrating its 125th anniversary with a drop-in event showcasing its history.

Now through Sept. 17, 2023, the Corbin Art Center is hosting the "Age of Elegance Reimagined" showcase. The center will be decorated with period-specific furniture and decorations honoring the history of the home. Furnishings inside the home can be admired and purchased, and all proceeds will benefit the upkeep and restoration of the center.

The entrance fee for the event is $10 and allows visitors to return anytime during the event. Admission can be purchased at the door or here.

Self-guided tours will be available and group tours are offered by appointment. Email rgriffith@spokanecity.org to organize a group tour.

The art center is located at 507 W. 7th Avenue in Spokane. The drop-in event is happening now through Sept. 17, 2023 from noon to 7 p.m. daily.

