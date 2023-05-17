Comedian Fortune Feimster makes Inland Northwest stop for tour

The comedian will take to the stage to entertain audiences in Idaho and Washington.

SPOKANE, Wash — Comedian, actress and writer Fortune Feimster is stopping in Spokane for her "Live Laugh Love" tour.

The comedian is stopping at the First Interstate Center for the Arts on Sept. 30 to entertain audiences in the Inland Northwest. This is one of six shows added to her tour.

For more than 20 years, she has entertained audiences from big-stage theaters to small-town comedy clubs. Feimster is best known for her comedy, producing specials such as Good Fortune and Sweet & Salty on Netflix. She has also appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Jimmy Kimmel Live," "Late Night with Seth Meyers," "Conan" and more.

Feimster also has a career in television. She also starred in Mindy Kaling's "The Mindy Project" for Hulu and on "Champions" and "Kenan" for NBC.

Tickets for the "Live Laugh Love" tour go on sale here on May 19 at 10 a.m. For more information about the tour, click here.

