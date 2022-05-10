Cole Swindell one of three singers to perform at the Spokane County Interstate Fair

Cole Swindell will be one of the three artists performing this year at the Spokane Fairgrounds. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, May 11 at 10 a.m.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash — The Spokane County Interstate Fair announced Tuesday that country singer and Grammy-nominated Cole Swindell will be one of the three artists headlining this year at the Spokane Fairgrounds.

He will be performing on Monday, Sep. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Spokane County Interstate Fair.

Swindell joins Nelly as one of three artists heading to the 2022 Spokane County Interstate Fair. Nelly is performing at the fair on Thursday, Sep.15. The name of the third artist will be announced soon.

Concert tickets for general admission and golden circle go on sale on Wednesday, May 11 at 10 a.m. through the TicketsWest website. This year’s Fair theme is "All Systems Go."

“The 2022 Spokane County Interstate Fair’s Concert Series is going to be out of this world,” Erin Gurtel, Spokane Fair and Expo Center Director, said in a statement.

Swindell is a Grammy-nominated and multi-Platinum rising superstar who has toured with country music superstars including Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, and Florida Georgia Line, to mention others. He officially became a headliner on his Reason To Drink Tours in 2018.

Fans will enjoy hit songs like “You Should Be Here,” "Never Say Never," "Single Saturday Night," and "Middle of a Memory," to mention others.