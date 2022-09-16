Oktoberfest kicks off in Coeur d'Alene on Friday; here's what you need to know

Ticket sales begin at 3 p.m. today and 11 a.m. Saturday in The Resort Plaza Shops.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A two-day German-themed celebration starts today in downtown Coeur d'Alene.

Oktoberfest runs 4 to 9 p.m. today and noon to 9 Saturday.

There will be more than 30 types of beers and ciders, live music, along with German food from special Oktoberfest menus, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

A stein-holding contest and costume contest will be part of the festivities.

Emily Boyd, executive director of the Coeur d'Alene Downtown Association, said it should be a great weekend.

The annual event is expected to attract a few thousand people.

"We're really excited," she said.

The STCU stage with music will be in the corner lot at Second and Sherman. The tapping of the keg presented by Crown and Thistle will be there at 6.

Another stage will be set up in the breezeway between The Coeur d'Alene Resort and The Plaza Shops.

Stein-holding contests (hold a heavy, full beer stein straight out without bending your elbow as long as you can) will be at 1, 3 and 5 p.m., while a costume contest (wear your lederhosen or Boyd suggests, "dress like a pretzel") is set for 4 p.m.

A beer garden will be set up inside The Plaza Shops.

Most downtown restaurants will be offering a special menu of German foods.

Downtown beer stations will be at All Things Irish, Best Life Coeur d'Alene, Coeur d'Alene Fresh, Gelato by the Lake, Magpie, Migliore Olive Oil, Mix It Up and Woops!

Tickets start at $28 and include a commemorative glass, eight 4-ounce tastings or two full beers and access to entertainment. Extra tastings will be available for purchase.

