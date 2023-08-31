City of Spokane announces Fall music festival to benefit Fentanyl education

Maren Morris, Sammy Eubanks and other local musicians have partnered with the Fall Festival to bring awareness to the cause.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Alliance for Fentanyl Education (S.A.F.E.) and the Spokane Pavilion announced a series of concerts with one goal: raising awareness about fentanyl.

The Fall Festival is an evening with big-name musical performances to bring awareness to the Fentanyl consequences happening in the community. Maren Morris, Sammy Eubanks and other local musicians have partnered with the Fall Festival to bring awareness to the cause.

Guests can expect the event to be filled with family-friendly music, games and the opportunity for access to resources related to addiction, prevention, treatment, recovery and support.

Tickets to S.A.F.E. Fall Festival are $25 and each ticket comes with a $10 food voucher. Proceeds from the evening will go towards the foundation's initiatives which include educational programs, outreach efforts to end the crisis helping in the community.

Tickets are available here and go on sale Friday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m.

