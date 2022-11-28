Christmas Tree Elegance event to feature 16 themed, expertly decorated trees

The annual 13-day event will take place from Tuesday, Nov. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 11. The event attracts more than 100,000 people from the west coast and Canada.

SPOKANE, Wash. — This holiday season, Spokane Symphony Associates will be hosting the annual Christmas Tree Elegance event at River Park Square and the Historic Davenport in downtown Spokane.

According to Spokane Symphony Associates, 16 trees will be on display this year, along with an appearance from Father Christmas himself.

Since 1983, this free and open event provides contestants with a chance to win a beautifully decorated tree with up to $4,999 in value for just $1 a ticket. The event attracts more than 100,000 people from Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, California and Canada.

Spokane Symphony Associates says, in it's most significant year, 437,247 raffle tickets were sold.

The 13-day event will take place from Tuesday, Nov. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 11. $1 raffle tickets will be available for purchase and deposit at both locations.

Winners will be drawn on Dec. 11 at 4:30 p.m. at River Park Square. Spokane Symphony Associates says contestants do not have to be present to win.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.