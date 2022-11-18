Christmas events and other things taking place this weekend in Spokane

This weekend, welcome Santa Claus to town, attend the Merry and Magical Holiday Parade, and enjoy ice skating at the Numerica Skate Ribbon.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — More winter events are happening this weekend in Spokane. Cold but dry temperatures in the mid-30s are expected in the forecast through the weekend.

Santa Claus is coming to town, and the Numerica Skate Ribbon is opening for the season. You can also attend the Northwest Bigfoot Battle, a Spokane Valley Christmas crafts fair, a Poinsettia Tour or the Merry and Magical Holiday Parade.

The seasonal ice skate attracts numerous visitors to skate its winding circuit. Skate hours at the rink start at 11 a.m daily and end at 8 p.m., except for Saturdays, where hours will range from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Admissions for adults are $9.95 per hour for adults and $6.95 for children. Visitors can also rent ice skates at the rink.

Santa Claus is coming to town! This Friday, Nov. 18, attend downtown Spokane to welcome Santa to River Park Square. Family festivities will be taking place from 4-8 p.m. Santa’s arrival and tree lighting will start at 6:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, attend the River Park Square Parade Pre-Party from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Merry and Magical Holiday Parade will be taking place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 19, in downtown Spokane

The Merry & Magical Parade follows an abbreviated version of the Armed Forces Torchlight Parade held each May. The parade showcase community groups, marching bands, floats, and more, culminating with an appearance by the man in red, Santa!

For more information about Santa Photo reservations and this season's events, visit riverparksquare.com.

Spokane Valley Christmas crafts fair

The 46th Annual Christmas Arts & Crafts fair is taking place this weekend at the Spokane Fair & Expo Center.

Admission to the event is $8 for one day pass or $10 for the entire weekend. Children 12 years old and under enter free. The show will feature professional artists and crafters from across the northwest displaying and selling fine art, handcrafts and specialty foods.

Craft fair days are Friday, November 18, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday, November 19, from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., and November 20, from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at The Plant Farm. Join the Poinsettia tours on November 18-19.

During the tour, the farm's knowledgeable staff will lead people around several growing houses filled with poinsettias and share insight into how farmers grow this Mexico-native shrub despite the Spokane winter.

The Plant Farm is located at 14208 E 4th Avenue in Spokane Valley. Pre-registration is required. You can sign in and purchase tickets here.

USA Wrestling Tour of America will return to Spokane this week.

USA Wrestling Tour of America is hosting the Bigfoot Battle as one of six world-class Folkstyle events during its 2022-2023 season. During the competition, athletes will compete for some of the most impressive trophies in youth wrestling.

Athletes competing at Folkstyle Tour of America events will score points toward USA Wrestling’s Future Olympian Rankings. The wrestling competition will be taking place on Nov. 18-19 at the Podium located at 511 W Dean Ave., in Spokane.

Enjoy free traditional Native American dance and drumming performances by members of various plateau tribes on the southeastern end of the property near Windfall.

The event will be taking place on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 2 to 4 p.m.

