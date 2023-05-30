Chevelle and Three Days Grace added to the Northern Quest summer concert lineup

Tickets go on sale June 2 at 10 a.m. with prices starting at $39.50.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Chevelle and Three Days Grace have joined the 12th Annual Northern Quest Pepsi Outdoor Summer concert series.

The 90s rockers will perform at Northern Quest Resort & Casino’s BECU Live on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

The popular 90s American rock band, Chevelle, has released several albums throughout their career, including "Wonder What's Next," "Vena Sera," and "The North Corridor." Chevelle has also achieved mainstream success with hit songs like "The Red," "Send the Pain Below," and "Face to the Floor."

Three Days Grace gained popularity in the early 2000s with their self-titled debut album, which featured hit singles such as "I Hate Everything About You" and "Just Like You."

Tickets for Chevelle and Three Days Grace go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices start at $39.50 and can be purchased online here. People can also purchase them at the box office during office hours, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday – Friday.

Tickets for all previously announced Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concerts are on sale now.

We’re excited to announce a co-headline tour with @ChevelleInc this Sep & Oct, plus special guest @loatheasone! 🇺🇸



Our fan pre-sale starts TODAY at 12pmET! Tap SIGN UP next to your city for the code ❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/JDpCnR1diu



Details: https://t.co/EpA1h3knHB pic.twitter.com/kOYsy1I1Fm — Three Days Grace (@threedaysgrace) May 30, 2023

Here are other performers in the Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concerts lineup:

July 14: The Avett Brothers with Calder Allen. Ticket prices start at $59

Ticket prices start at $59 July 15: Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd and the Monsters. Ticket prices start at $35

Ticket prices start at $35 July 17: Jason Mraz & His Superband. Ticket prices start at $39.50

Ticket prices start at $39.50 July 23: Volbeat and Halestorm. Ticket prices start at $49.50

Ticket prices start at $49.50 July 24: Falling In Reverse with Ice Nine Kills, Catch Your Breath, and Our Last Night. Ticket prices start at $55

Ticket prices start at $55 July 27: 3 Doors Down and Candlebox. Ticket prices start at $39.50

Ticket prices start at $39.50 Aug. 5: Ghost with Amon Amarth. Ticket prices start at $49.50

Ticket prices start at $49.50 Aug. 8: Young the Giant with Milky Chance featuring Rosa Linn. Ticket prices start at $39.50

Ticket prices start at $39.50 Aug. 11: Sebastian Maniscalco. Ticket prices start at $59.50 (On sale 5/19)

Ticket prices start at $59.50 (On sale 5/19) Aug. 19: Boyz II Men. Ticket prices start at $39.50

Ticket prices start at $39.50 Aug. 27: Dierks Bentley with special guest Kameron Marlowe. Ticket prices start at $59.50

Ticket prices start at $59.50 Aug. 28: The Beach Boys. Ticket prices start at $49.50

Ticket prices start at $49.50 Aug. 29: Lindsey Stirling with Walk off the Earth. Ticket prices start at $39.50

Ticket prices start at $39.50 Sept. 8: I Want My 80’s Tour with Rick Springfield. Ticket prices start at $49.50

Ticket prices start at $49.50 Sept. 13: Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional. Ticket prices start at $39.50

Ticket prices start at $39.50 Sept. 16: Ludacris. Ticket prices start at $49.50

Ticket prices start at $49.50 Sept. 22: Foreigner. Ticket prices start at $39.50

Ticket prices start at $39.50 Sept. 23: Dan + Shay. Ticket prices start at $79

Ticket prices start at $79 Sept. 25: The All-American Rejects with New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids . Ticket prices start at $39.50

. Ticket prices start at $39.50 Sept. 28: Chevelle and Three Days Grace. Tickets go on sale on June 2.

