Chelsea Handler comes to Spokane April 21

SPOKANE, Wash. — Comedian and television host Chelsea Handler will be coming to the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox on Friday, Apr. 21.

Recently finishing up hosting the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, Handler announced her newest tour which has a total of 16 stops around the country.

The "Little Big Bitch Tour" walks fans and attendees down the road on how Handler got to where she is today.

“Because it’s been so much fun returning to stand-up, I figure the more time I spend with my fans, the better. It’s time to give people a little insight into how I turned into who I am today," Handler said.

The upcoming tour is her second tour in as many years, with her last tour garnering more than 115 shows in 90 markets and a People's Choice Award for Best Comedy Act. Handler's previous tour was her first after a six-year hiatus.

The Grammy-nominated comedian will be stopping in Spokane for a show on Friday, Apr. 21.

Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

