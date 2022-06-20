Cash Dash scavenger hunt returns to Spokane for Hoopfest

People will have the opportunity to find one of 25 mini basketballs. Each ball is worth between $25 and $1,500.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Just days before Spokane’s biggest event, Cash Dash scavenger returns for the week with prizes up to $1,500.

The annual basketball scavenger returns from Tuesday, June 21 to Saturday, June 25. People will have the opportunity to find one of 25 mini basketballs, each ball is worth between $25 and $1,500. The basketballs will be dispersed between Spokane, North Idaho, Tri-Cities and the Wenatchee Valley.

To play, people need to follow Numerica on Instagram for daily clues about where the Cash Dash basketballs are hidden. This event is put on by Numerica, which is celebrating more than a decade-long partnership as a major sponsor of Hoopfest.

If people find a ball, they can scan its unique QR code to instantly see how much money they have won. Big cash prize winners will be invited to Hoopfest’s Northern Quest Center Court on June 25.

Skylar Harrison, two year Cash Dash winner, found a $500 prize in 2020.

“The past two years, I was able to find the basketball within 15 minutes — and in 2020, I won $500! My son and I play in Hoopfest every year, and Cash Dash is a really fun way to kick off the week," he said.

