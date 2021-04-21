Classic cruisers will hit the streets for Car d'Lane this summer after 2020 cancellation

The parade and show in Coeur d'Alene is open to any vehicle 1980 or older. The Red Hot Mamas will open the car cruise with a parade.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — One of Coeur d’Alene's most popular summer attractions is scheduled to return this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.

According to the Coeur d’Alene Downtown Association, the 30th Car d’Lane is set for June 18 and 19. It will include the largest classic car cruise in North Idaho as crowds line Sherman Avenue on June 18, and the car show and shine on June 19.

Some added events include the Red Hot Mamas opening the car cruise with a parade between 7th and 2nd on Sherman Avenue; a poker walk that calls for people to visit downtown businesses and create a poker hand that could enable them to win cash prizes; and a pinup contest, when “classic beauties will show off their charisma and vintage looks,” the association reports on its website.

Car d’Lane also encourages those 25 and younger to enter a car or automotive related project into the Young Builder section of the car show.

More activities are filling the area’s calendar this summer as the coronavirus case count continues to decline.

The Coeur d’Alene Regional Chamber also recently announced there will be a Fourth of July parade and a fireworks show, as well.

Ironman Coeur d'Alene, a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and 26.2-mile run, is scheduled June 27.