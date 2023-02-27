Boyz II Men performing at Northern Quest summer concert series

Boyz II Men dominated the 90's with emotional ballads, gaining international success and have spent 50 weeks in the number one Billboard spot.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The 90s are taking over the Inland Northwest as Boyz II Men hits the stage in August.

The internationally acclaimed R&B boy group will make an appearance for Northern Quest's summer concert series on Aug. 19. Tickets go on sale March 3rd at 10 a.m. Prices start at $39.50.

They are currently a trio composed of baritone Nathan Morris alongside tenors Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman. Boyz II Men dominated the 90's with emotional ballads, gaining international success and have spent 50 weeks in the number one Billboard spot. Crowds can expect the hits from "Motownphilly" and "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday".

Northern Quest's BECU concert lineup is expected to add more artists to its summer series. So far, the following shows have been announced:

The Avett Brothers: July 14. Tickets start at $59.

July 14. Tickets start at $59. Jason Mraz & His Superband: July 17. Tick e ts start at $39.50.

July 17. Tick ts start at $39.50. Ghost with Amon Amarth: Aug. 5. Tickets start at $49.50.

Aug. 5. Tickets start at $49.50. Young the Giant with Milky Chance: Aug. 8. Tickets start at $39.50.

Aug. 8. Tickets start at $39.50. Boyz II Men: Aug. 19. Tickets start at $39.50.

Aug. 19. Tickets start at $39.50. Foreigner: Sept. 22. Tickets start at $39.50.

Sept. 22. Tickets start at $39.50. Dan + Shay: Sept. 23. Tickets start at $79.

For more information on the artists, click here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.