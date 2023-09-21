Boulevard Race supporting Community Cancer Fund coming to Spokane

​Registration is still open for the race and entry costs $25.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Boulevard Race is coming to Spokane! The inaugural running of the 4-mile race will take place on September 24.

According to race organizers, the race will begin at Riverfront Park, running through the heart of downtown, winding through historic Browne’s Addition, returning on Riverside Avenue with a roar of the crowds on Main Street, and a finish on Spokane Falls Boulevard at the entrance of Riverfront Park.

The race will raise money for Community Cancer Fund. The nonprofit provides financial support to cancer patients and their families, as well as funding to the organizations that serve them including Ronald McDonald House, Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital, YMCA Camp Goodtimes, and the newly launched WSU Medical School Pediatric Residency program at Providence.

Racers will be cheered on by bands as well as partners who serve cancer patients. Organizers call the event a celebration of community as well as a reminder that we are all in a race to beat cancer.

On Wednesday race organizers debuted the race poster as well as trophies that will go to the first place runners. The trophies are modeled after manhole covers and weigh a whopping 25 pounds!

Registration is still open for the race and entry costs $25. You can register here.

