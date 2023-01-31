x
Bonnie Raitt 'Just Like That' Tour comes to Spokane

Raitt will be performing at the First Interstate Center for the Arts on Sept. 6, 2023.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Bonnie Raitt arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

SPOKANE, Wash. — After releasing her 21st album "Just Like That," GRAMMY award-winning singer Bonnie Raitt will be performing in Spokane on Sept. 6, 2023. 

The new album landed Raitt four GRAMMY nominations on top of receiving the GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award.

"Just Like That" was number one on six Billboard charts during its first week of release and remained in the number one spot on the Americana Radio Album Chart of multiple weeks in a row. 

The famous singer will be performing at the First Interstate Center on Sept. 6, 2023, with tickets going on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. 

Ticket prices range from $40 - $125 and can be purchased here.

