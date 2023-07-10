Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show! returns in January

Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show! will take the First Interstate Center stage on Jan. 18, 2024.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Emmy award-winning children's show, "Bluey," is returning to Spokane with its live theater show.

Along with Bluey, families can expect to see Bingo, Bandit and Chilli too! The Australian-based show first launched in October 2018 and soon became a fan favorite. It has become the number-one kids show in Australia

The show will feature live actors, stunning sets and puppetry based on the original story of "Bluey."

Tickets for the show start at $35 and go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. and can be found here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.