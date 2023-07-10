x
Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show! returns in January

Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show! will take the First Interstate Center stage on Jan. 18, 2024.
Credit: Ludo Studio

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Emmy award-winning children's show, "Bluey," is returning to Spokane with its live theater show. 

"Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show!" will take the First Interstate Center stage on Jan. 18, 2024. 

Along with Bluey, families can expect to see Bingo, Bandit and Chilli too! The Australian-based show first launched in October 2018 and soon became a fan favorite. It has become the number-one kids show in Australia 

The show will feature live actors, stunning sets and puppetry based on the original story of "Bluey."

Tickets for the show start at $35 and go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. and can be found here. 

