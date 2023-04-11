Blues Traveler, Big Head Todd and the Monsters added to Northern Quest's summer concert lineup

The bands' Northern Quest appearance is scheduled for July 15.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Rock bands Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd and the Monsters are headed to Northern Quest for the summer concert lineup.

Both bands will be playing as part of their Blue Monsters 2023 Tour. Their Northern Quest appearance is scheduled for July 15.

“This summer is going to be a blast! Rocking the stage alongside our great friends, and killer band, Big Head Todd and the Monsters will be such a treat,” said Ben Wilson, Blues Traveler keyboardist. “The Blue Monster is rolling your way and no stage will be left unscathed! Come on down!”

Blues Traveler have 36 years of music behind them, spanning genres of blues and rock. Big Head Todd and the Monsters have sold out amphitheaters and held over 3,500 performances over the course of their 38 years in music.

The bands haven't toured together since their shared appearance in the 1993 H.O.R.D.E Tour.

Tickets start at $35 and will go on sale at Northern Quest's website on April 14.

For more Northern Quest concerts, click here.

