Blue's Clues and You! live-action show to stop in Spokane in November

Kids and families will fall in love with theater as they solve Blue’s clues to find out what Josh needs to make a show. Tickets go on sale July 15 at 10 a.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Blue’s Clues & You! live-action show is coming to the First Interstate Center for the Arts on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Animated dog Blue is back on stage with another live-action, computer-animated show for all the family. People will enjoy Broadway-style songs and dances. Blue's friend Josh is conjuring up a magical theater show, but he needs your help.

Kids and families will fall in love with theater as they solve Blue’s clues to find out what Josh needs to make a show. See Josh and Blue "Skidoo" to amazing places.

Ticket prices range from $30 to $60 and go on sale to the general public starting Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. on the TicketsWest website. The show will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m., at the First Interstate Center for the Arts.

Cities now announced for Blue’s Clues & You! Live on Stage! Visit our website today to sign up for special access to tickets beginning tomorrow! https://t.co/Sxs0zNBAHX #BluesCluesLive #BluesClues pic.twitter.com/ily8Lht8kF — bluesclueslive (@bluesclueslive) July 11, 2022

During the show, Blue and her friends will make a rainbow with magenta, a music video with a rainbow puppy, and float in outer space. Bring your family and discover all the singing, dancing, laughing and creativity with Blue, her friends, and you.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.