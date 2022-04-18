How to pick the right shoes for Bloomsday

SPOKANE, Wash. — A beloved Inland Northwest tradition will return to the streets of Spokane, Bloomsday is back for the first time, in person in nearly three years. As we get closer to race day, local retailers are busy outfitting runners preparing to run the 12k course.
Whether you’re just beginning running or are training for Bloomsday, finding the best running shoes for you can be a daunting process. Fleet Feet in Spokane is a longtime partner of Bloomsday and has been helping athletes find the right shoes to ensure they have the proper footwear for the race.
Up With KREM’s Tim Pham is training for Bloomsday and needed to get some new running shoes.
“I have shoes for cross-training, but with the mileage I’m running for Bloomsday, I knew I needed proper shoes to prevent injury,” Pham said.
Nicole Coburn is the Fleet Feet Merchandising Director of the Kendall Yards location in Spokane. She said your running shoes provide a base for your body to land on while you run and they can help prevent injuries and make your run overall more enjoyable.
Here are some tips from Fleet Feet on choosing the best running shoes:
- Plan Ahead: Looking to get into a consistent running routine? Or maybe take on your first race? No matter your goals, create a plan around the surface you want to train on and how you want your shoes to feel while you’re running.
- Get Started By Walking: Running shoes are great to walk in, and walking is often a segue for beginning runners as you feel out the way your body moves for prolonged periods of time.
- Learn How You Move: The natural alignment of your joints and the degree to which you pronate can make a big difference in how you search for shoes to support your body. Using our in-store fit process or at-home wear analysis can help you determine how much you pronate and what kind of running shoe to buy.
- Find Your Fit: A good rule of thumb to determine that you’re wearing the right size is to keep a thumb’s width of space between the end of your toes and the tip of the shoe. Your foot should feel secure from heel to toe, without any squeezing or pinching. Pay attention to the way your foot aligns over the midsole to determine if you need a wide-size shoe.
- Put On Some Miles: Once you find shoes with the support you need and a comfortable fit, hit the road! The average running shoe lasts about 300 miles for regular runners.