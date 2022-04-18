How to pick the right shoes for Bloomsday

Finding the right shoes for Bloomsday or any long-distance running can help prevent injuries and make the sport more enjoyable for athletes.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A beloved Inland Northwest tradition will return to the streets of Spokane, Bloomsday is back for the first time, in person in nearly three years. As we get closer to race day, local retailers are busy outfitting runners preparing to run the 12k course.

Whether you’re just beginning running or are training for Bloomsday, finding the best running shoes for you can be a daunting process. Fleet Feet in Spokane is a longtime partner of Bloomsday and has been helping athletes find the right shoes to ensure they have the proper footwear for the race.

Up With KREM’s Tim Pham is training for Bloomsday and needed to get some new running shoes.

“I have shoes for cross-training, but with the mileage I’m running for Bloomsday, I knew I needed proper shoes to prevent injury,” Pham said.

Nicole Coburn is the Fleet Feet Merchandising Director of the Kendall Yards location in Spokane. She said your running shoes provide a base for your body to land on while you run and they can help prevent injuries and make your run overall more enjoyable.

Here are some tips from Fleet Feet on choosing the best running shoes: