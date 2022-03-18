Bloomsday in-person early entry deadline ends Saturday

Participants have until Saturday, March 19 to register for Bloomsday for only $28 and get a personalized race bib.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Bloomsday is back in-person in the streets of Spokane for 2022 and the early deadline registration ends this Saturday, March 19.

This year will be the 46th Bloomsday race and the first time in two years that it will be held in person.

Participants have until Saturday to register for Bloomsday for only $28 and get a personalized race bib. Registration is available online at Bloomsday's official website.

The 2022 Bloomsday will be taking place in person, but it will also have the option of attending virtually. The cost to register for the virtual race is the same as the in-person race depending on the date, plus a shipping fee.

Participants can choose to run or walk during the race taking place on Sunday, May 1. The traditional Bloomsday race will start in downtown Spokane and finish on the Monroe Street Bridge.