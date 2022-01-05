Bloomsday finishers get 50% off their coffee at Indaba

SPOKANE, Wash. — Indaba Coffee has announced via Twitter that runners wearing their finisher t-shirts get 50% off of their drink.
This offer will only take place on Monday, May 2, 2022. Patrons must be wearing their finisher tees to receive half off.
One of the most anticipated traditions with any Bloomsday run is the finisher shirt. The design is kept secret up until race day and only people who complete the run get the shirt.
Race organizers unveiled the 2022 design shortly after the Bloomsday race began.
This year's shirt is a salmon color with a big 2022 and the word "Bloomsday." Underneath it says "Spokane, WA" and "Finisher." Inside the numbers, there are iconic images of Spokane including the clock tower, pavilion, and Spokane Falls.