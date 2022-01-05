Bloomsday finishers get 50% off their coffee at Indaba

The coffee shop announced via twitter that they will be taking 50% off coffee purchases for Bloomsday runners wearing their finisher tees on Monday, May 2.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — Indaba Coffee has announced via Twitter that runners wearing their finisher t-shirts get 50% off of their drink.

This offer will only take place on Monday, May 2, 2022. Patrons must be wearing their finisher tees to receive half off.

Hey Bloomies,



Rep your Bloomsday 2022 Finisher tee tomorrow in any of our shops and get your drink for 50% off. #bloomsday2022 pic.twitter.com/5b5MA55eri — Indaba Coffee (@indabacoffee) May 1, 2022

One of the most anticipated traditions with any Bloomsday run is the finisher shirt. The design is kept secret up until race day and only people who complete the run get the shirt.

Race organizers unveiled the 2022 design shortly after the Bloomsday race began.

This year's shirt is a salmon color with a big 2022 and the word "Bloomsday." Underneath it says "Spokane, WA" and "Finisher." Inside the numbers, there are iconic images of Spokane including the clock tower, pavilion, and Spokane Falls.