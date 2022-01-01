Registration for Bloomsday 2022 race opens Saturday

The race will be held in person for the first time in two years on May 1, 2022.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Registration for Bloomsday 2022 opens Saturday. The race will be held in person on May 1, 2022.

This is the first time the race will be held in person in two years. The race was moved to a virtual event in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the race will be held in person this year, participants can still run virtually if they choose to. Virtual participants will complete a 7.46 mile run on any course they choose between April 28 to May 8.

Registration is currently only available online. Registration between Jan. 1 to March 19 is $28. The registration cost after March 19 will increase to $35. A $9.99 shipping cost is also applied to the registration cost.

Participants must register by March 19 for guaranteed delivery of the virtual Bloomsday race bib before April 28, the first day of the virtual race.

Participants of the in-person race will be required to follow all state and local health guidelines in place at the time of the race. Currently, Washington State requires all event participants to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. Washington also currently has a statewide mask mandate.

Registration fees will not be refundable for participants who do not comply with all public COVID-19 health policies during bib number pick-up and the race.

Bib numbers must be picked up at the Spokane Convention Center on Friday, April 29 or Saturday, April 30. Out-of-town participants can pick up their bib number on Sunday, May 1.

More information on bib pick-up and race day procedures will be communicated in March or April.

