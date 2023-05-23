Billy Idol coming to the Spokane Pavilion in August

Tickets for the show range from $55 to $99.95 and will be on sale starting Thursday, May 25.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Legendary English singer, songwriter, musician and actor Billy Idol is coming to the Spokane Pavilion on Monday, Aug. 28.

Idol announced a new tour coming to Spokane, Vancouver, Las Vegas and Boston, to mention other cities. The artist recently finished his North America tour on May 20.

His latest EP, The Cage, was released in September 2022.

"We were pretty fired up by the fact that we hadn’t played for a couple of years, and suddenly we were bursting on stage, and it kind of woke us up to what the next EP could be: That it could be a little more strum und drang, a little more coming at you, a little more rock’n’roll," co-producer Zakk Cervini said.

Idol first achieved fame in the 1970s, emerging from London punk rock as the lead singer of the group Generation X. He became a solo artist and has a 46-year recording career.

Billy's top songs include Cradle of Love, To Be a Lover, Hot in the City and Catch My Fall.

Ticket prices for the show start from $55 to $99.95 and will be on sale on Thursday, May 25 at 10 a.m. Doors for the show open at 5:45 p.m. and the show starts at 7:15 p.m.

People can purchase tickets here.

