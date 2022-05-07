First Interstate Center for the Arts announces Best of Broadway shows for 2022-2023

The shows will take place from March 9, 2022 to July 2, 2023. Ticket renewals start Tuesday and new season packages go on sale Friday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The First Interstate Center for the Arts announced its lineup of shows planned for the STCU Best of Broadway 2022-2023 Season by Westcoat Entertainment.

The shows are scheduled to take place from Mar. 9, 2022 to July 2, 2023 with Wicked being the first show of the season on Wednesday. Ticket renewals start Tuesday, Mar. 1 and new season packages go on sale on Friday, Mar. 4.

Best of Broadway 2022-2023 Season shows list:

Wicked shows will take place from Mar. 9 - Mar. 27, 2022. People can participate in the Wicked show ticket giveaway to earn a free entrance to the show. The Sweepstakes will begin at 7:00 a.m. P.T on Feb. 28, 2022 and end at Midnight P.T. on Mar. 6, 2022. Check out Inland Life on Facebook and Instagram to enter this contest!

Hamilton shows will take place from May 3 - May 7, 2022. Hamilton is the story of America in the past, told by America now, and it features a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway. It takes the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

Hadestown shows will take place from July 5 - July 10, 2022. The show is the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Shows taking place in 2023:

Additional special engagements not included in the season ticket package will be announced later in spring. All performances are held at the First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd, Spokane, WA 9920.

Guests over the age of 5 attending the event must wear a face mask. Masks may be adjusted temporarily while actively eating or drinking.