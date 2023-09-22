Becks Harvest House Fall Harvest Festival kicks off Saturday Sept. 23

Families can head out to Green Bluff and wander through a corn maze, find the perfect pumpkin, eat some tasty pumpkin pie or enjoy food from food trucks.

GREEN BLUFF, Wash. — It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Fall is here in the Inland Northwest and that means it is time for the Fall Harvest Festival at Beck’s Harvest House.

Families can head out to Green Bluff and wander through a corn maze, find the perfect pumpkin, eat some tasty pumpkin pie or enjoy the best many different food trucks have to offer.

Organizers urge visitors to reserve both parking passes and wristbands before heading to the festival. You can do that here.

Parking costs $5 while a funland wristband is $12. A senior wristband that does not include parking costs $6. When deciding on a date to go, it is important to know that on Saturday’s and Sunday’s you need a reservation where you are required to choose an arrival time of either 10am-12pm, 12pm-2pm, or 2pm-6pm. Once you arrive you can stay as long as you want.

Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. The festival will operate no matter the weather.

The fun at the Fall Harvest Festival will run now through October 29.

