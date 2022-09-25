x
Events

Beck's Harvest House hosts 35th Fall Harvest Festival

The start of fall rings in the tradition Beck's Harvest House Fall Festival, now back for its 35th year!
Credit: Morgan Trau
Beck's Harvest House packed for the Fall Festival

SPOKANE, Wash. — With fall finally here, that means Beck's Harvest House Fall Harvest Festival is back for its 35th year!

This year the fall festival is pulling out all the stops to make this year safe and fun. Expect to see and experience local food truck vendors, apple picking, the famous pumpkin donuts, a giant corn maze, live music and more. 

The Fall Harvest Festival will take place only on weekends starting Sept. 24 all the way through Oct. 31. 

The festival requires visitors to reserve on-site parking spaces ahead of time. Parking space reservations cost $5 and an additional processing fee. Once visitors pick their visit day, they must choose an arrival time between:

  • 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
  • 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Visitors are welcome to stay as long as they'd like once they arrive and park at their designated time. Visitors can also add a wristband to access activities like the Giant Corn maze and Tire Mountain. 

Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. The festival will operate no matter the weather. Even if it's raining, the festival will still be up! 

For more details on Green Bluff and Beck's Harvest House events, click here.

