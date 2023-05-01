Beach Boys coming to Northern Quest

The Beach Boys have decades of music to play for Inland Northwest audiences.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Beach Boys are bringing the California surf to the Inland Northwest as part of the "America's Band" tour, marking more than half a century of music. The iconic band will perform at Northern Quest on August 28.

With over 100 million records sold worldwide, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, The Beach Boys have decades of music to play for Inland Northwest audiences.

The band launched into mainstream success in the '60s with the release of "Surfin," and songs like "Surfin' USA," "Fun, Fun, Fun," "Wouldn't It Be Nice," and "Kokomo," brought an old-school California surfing sound around the world.

When Brian Wilson, the creative force behind the band, began incorporating new sounds and styles in their music, it elevated their reputation as innovators and earned them a place in music history.

Tickets go on sale May 6 on the Northern Quest website for the August 28 performance. For more concerts, visit Northern Quest's website.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.