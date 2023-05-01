x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Beach Boys coming to Northern Quest

The Beach Boys have decades of music to play for Inland Northwest audiences.
Credit: AP
The Beach Boys, including original members Mike Love, second from left, and Bruce Johnston, third from left, perform at the Hatch Shell on the Esplanade in Boston.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Beach Boys are bringing the California surf to the Inland Northwest as part of the "America's Band" tour, marking more than half a century of music. The iconic band will perform at Northern Quest on August 28.

With over 100 million records sold worldwide, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, The Beach Boys have decades of music to play for Inland Northwest audiences.

The band launched into mainstream success in the '60s with the release of "Surfin," and songs like "Surfin' USA," "Fun, Fun, Fun," "Wouldn't It Be Nice," and "Kokomo," brought an old-school California surfing sound around the world. 
When Brian Wilson, the creative force behind the band, began incorporating new sounds and styles in their music, it elevated their reputation as innovators and earned them a place in music history. 

Tickets go on sale May 6 on the Northern Quest website for the August 28 performance. For more concerts, visit Northern Quest's website.

Related Articles

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com

More Videos

In Other News

Shania Twain at the Spokane Arena | Know before you go

Before You Leave, Check This Out