ArtFest back to Spokane this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture's ArtFest is taking place at a new location this weekend after two years online because of the pandemic.

ArtFest is returning to its origins — relocating from Coeur d'Alene Park in Browne's Addition to the MAC campus where it all began 37 years ago, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

"Having ArtFest on the MAC's front lawn offers a beautiful, park-like setting with all the charm of the historic neighborhood, plus easy access to the museum's exhibitions and amenities," said Wesley Jessup, MAC executive director. "We're thrilled that ArtFest, one of Spokane's great traditions, is back this year."

Long considered the unofficial start to summer in Spokane, ArtFest is Spokane's largest juried art and fine craft fair. Admission is free.

About 50 artists from the Pacific Northwest and around the country will display and sell their wares in booths on the lawn in front of the MAC, 2316 W. First Ave., Spokane.

Arts will include ceramics, painting, jewelry, photography, printmaking, furniture, metalwork, wood, drawing, fiber and digital.

In addition to art, ArtFest is known for its live music in the afternoons and evenings, food trucks, a beer garden and children's art space. The Make-it-Art kids area is designed to encourage children 12 and younger to create art to take home for free.

The MAC will be open extended hours Friday and Saturday during ArtFest. Exhibits are "DreamWorks Animation: The Exhibition — Journey from Sketch to Screen" and "Awakenings: Traditional Canoes and Calling the Salmon Home." Regular museum admission prices apply to visits inside the MAC during ArtFest.

ArtFest 2022 hours:

Friday, Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Info: www.artfestspokane.com