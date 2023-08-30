Annual Suicide Prevention & Awareness Walk happening at Riverstone Park Sept. 9

The walk is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Riverstone Park in Coeur d'Alene. The event is held every year in remembrance of those lost to suicide.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The annual Suicide Prevention & Awareness Walk is coming up this September at Riverstone Park in Coeur d'Alene.

Hosted by the Panhandle Health District (PHD), the walk is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept 9. The event is held every year in remembrance of those lost to suicide, in support of those impacted by suicide and to reduce the stigma around suicide.

PHD says suicide was the ninth most common cause of death in Idaho in 2020. The state's suicide rate is also 1.4 times the national average.

“Many, if not all, people in our community have been touched by suicide in some way,” PHD Director Don Duffy said. “The walk is a way to bring all of us together, honor those we’ve lost, and continue to move towards our goal of zero suicide.”

PHD says the walk is a way the North Idaho community can connect with evidence-based mental health resources. Attendees at the event will also enjoy music, snacks, coffee and water.

“PHD’s SPAN program operates with volunteers throughout the community who have a passion for ending suicide,” Duffy said. “With their help we have not only been able to put on this event, but also provide suicide prevention training, distribute harm reduction material such as gun locks and medication lock boxes, and partner with the state on initiatives to end suicide.”

