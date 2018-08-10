Are you ready for the next big earthquake? The Great ShakeOut wants to put Washington state residents to the test.

On October 18 at 10:18 am millions of people across the nation will be dropping, covering, and holding on to participate in The Great ShakeOut.

The goal is to spread awareness and help people prepare themselves for when an earthquake could unexpectedly hit.

In Washington, over 1 million individuals and companies have signed up to participate in the ShakeOut. Registration for the ShakeOut is free and can be completed online.

With the Pacific Northwest region at high risk for powerful earthquakes, The Great ShakeOut is is a helpful resource for those looking to gain experience for any earthquake that could hit close to home.

© 2018 KING