Comedian Alonzo Bodden performing at Spokane Comedy Club

The versatile comedian will be performing on June 29, June 30 and July 1st at the Spokane Comedy Club. Tickets range from $15 to $28.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Comedian Alonzo Bodden will be performing at the Spokane Comedy Club for three days at the end of June.

Bodden has been making audiences laugh across the country for more than 20 years. From June 29 to July 1, he will bring his comedic talents to Spokane.

He is a regular panelist on NPR's popular radio quiz program, "Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!" and also serves as the host of the program's Stand-Up Comedy Tour.

In his upcoming stand-up special, "Heavy Lightweight," which will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video this summer, Bodden covers a wide range of topics, including slavery, cell phones and the #MeToo movement.

Bodden is also currently starring on The CW series "The Great American Joke Off," created by the same team behind "Whose Line Is It Anyway?". Earlier this year, he hosted The Smooth Jazz Cruise.

Bodden was featured in the two-part documentary Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution. The documentary explores how Black comedy pioneers transformed the stand-up stage into a vital platform for social discourse in America.

